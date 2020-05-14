Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure to star in new spy thriller Alex Rider

Alex Rider book coming to TV

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure is set to star in a new spy thriller.

The British actress, who has acted in BBC hit Line of Duty as DI (formerly DC then DS) Kate Fleming since it hit screens back in 2012, will be starring in new spy thriller Alex Rider.

The series, which has been adapted from the hit young adult books by Foyle’s War creator Anthony Horowitz, will based on the novel series’ second instalment Point Blanc.

It will see protagonist Alex investigate a prestigious boarding school and end up in a life or death situation.

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure will play a government agent, while Game of Thrones star Stephen Dillane will star as Alan Blunt, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ will play Jack Starbright and Otto Farrant will be protagonist Alex Rider.

“Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc,” reads the synopsis.

“Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track.

“As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.”

Speaking about the upcoming show’s airing on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, author Anthony Horowitz said, “I was thrilled to hear that Prime Video will introduce the Alex Rider TV series to fans.

“This is such a huge, popular platform and feels like a natural home for the series.

“I hope that this is the start of a long creative partnership…with another twelve books ready to go!”

Catch the new series on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday 4th June.