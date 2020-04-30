Lionsgate Live – how to watch 4 great movies for FREE!

La La Land kicks things off...

Every Saturday night at 6PM for 4 weeks, Lionsgate UK will be streaming 4 great movies FOR FREE live on the Lionsgate UK YouTube Channel.

The initiative benefits the NHS Charities Together currently supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients, and The Film and TV Charity COVID-19 Emergency Response, supporting freelancers in the industry not covered by the government furlough scheme. Donations information on the Lionsgate Live website.

This star-studded celebration of the theatrical filmgoing experience launches this Saturday, with each film hosted by a celebrity guest and featuring live competitions, giveaways, shout-outs from cast, crew and celebrities as well as movie quizzes and many more special surprises.

Here is the line-up:

May 2nd – La La Land

Hosted by Edith Bowman



The winner of six Oscars, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s joyous and uplifting follow-up to his sizzling music drama Whiplash is a dazzling homage to the golden age of Hollywood musicals. The movie explores the bittersweet love story of two LA hopefuls who fleetingly encounter each other in a traffic jam: Emma Stone’s aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling’s purist jazz pianist.

May 9th – Eddie the Eagle

Hosted by Keith Lemon



With his milk-bottle glasses, jutting chin and fuzzy moustache, plucky British ski jumper Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards (played by Taron Egerton), underdog hero of the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, remains an endearing figure of fun in this feelgood romp. There is plenty of slapstick comedy as Hugh Jackman’s coach turns the Cheltenham plasterer into an Olympic contender, but the moments when Eddie launches himself down the take-off ramp are truly heart grabbing.

May 16th – Bend it Like Beckham

Hosted by Jack Whitehall



You don’t have to be a football fan to find yourself cheering on Parminder Nagra in this charming comedy about a teenage girl rebelling against her traditional Punjabi background in her determination to become a professional soccer player. Director Gurinder Chadha keeps the story light and frothy without resorting to either clichés or stock characters. The film provided an early pit stop for Keira Knightley on the road to stardom.

May 22nd – The Hunger Games

Hosted by Jonathan Ross



Jennifer Lawrence announced herself as a major star with her role as gladiatorial heroine Katniss Everdeen in this first of four instalments of the adventure series based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling Hunger Games trilogy. Revolving around a savage televised tournament in which 24 youngsters fight to the death in a wilderness arena, the film has a vivid futuristic setting and striking supporting characters, but it’s Lawrence who makes it so thrilling and involving, displaying the grit and grace that makes us both root for her to survive and believe she can.

Lionsgate Live starts this week.