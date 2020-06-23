The Phoebe Buffay actress has never seen an episode!

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has revealed she’s never watched an episode of the hit sitcom.

The beloved US series ran from 1994 – 2004 and saw a whopping 234 episodes, but Lisa hasn’t seen a single one.

She made this surprising confession during an appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

In an interview with co-star Jennifer Aniston, Lisa revealed, “‘I don’t watch the show. I’m still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together.”

Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, revealed she had been watching previous episodes in lockdown but Lisa would prefer to wait until they were together.

During the interview, the duo also reminisced on the first table read for Friends’ pilot episode.

Jennifer even remembered what everyone was wearing, and told Lisa, “You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on.”

She added, “And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils. So, so, so beautiful!”

Friends fans have been excited lately, as a reunion episode is on the cards.

Lisa Kudrow told fans, “It is definitely going to happen.

“We just keep putting dates in the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it.”

She added, “The planning was pretty far along,” she said, “but it seemed pretty clear that if people can’t gather then we can’t do it.”

Lisa’s most recent role saw her opposite The Office’s Steve Carell, in new Netflix series Space Force.

In it, Lisa plays Maggie Naird, the wife of US General Mark R. Naird, played by Steve Carell.