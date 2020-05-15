Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime Video – Start date, cast, and everything you need to know

If you like Big Little Lies, you’ll enjoy this…

Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Witherspoon, is a big new drama heading to Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Little Lies actress is joined by Kerry Washington in the eight-parter, which is based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel, which was first published in 2017.

Little Fires Everywhere plot: What’s in store?

Witherspoon plays journalist Elena Richardson, whose privileged life is wrecked when a fire destroys her gorgeous family home. The police quickly discover it was an arson attack – but who did it and why?

The story then flashes four months back in time. We meet Elena’s lawyer husband Bill (The Affair’s Joshua Jackson) and their four kids. Meanwhile, we’re introduced to artist Mia Warren (Washington) and her teenage daughter Pearl, who lead a very different life. Mia, who’s haunted by nightmares of a mysterious man, moves into a rental owned by Elena. The reporter then starts digging into Mia’s mysterious past.

Soon, a custody battle explodes in the town and Mia and Elena aren’t on the same side…

Can you tell us more about Reese Witherspoon’s character Elena?

Witherspoon says Elena “has this idea in her mind that everything has to be perfect. She lives in the same house that her mother lived in and she cuts her hair the same way her mother did. She goes to the country club, just like her mother did, too. Everything she does follows a set pattern of rules. But as the series progresses and things get a little messier, she becomes very upset.”

When is Little Fires Everywhere available on Amazon Prime Video?

From Friday 22 May, eight episodes, as a box set.

Little Fires Everywhere trailer: What does it reveal?

Lots! We see the huge fire that tears apart Elena’s house. We witness her at first welcoming Mia when she rents her property, only for Elena to start wondering who this woman really is. The trailer blasts: “Every family has secrets. Every mother has regrets. Every spark can start a fire.”

Who’s who…

Bill Richardson (played Joshua Jackson)

Elena’s lawyer husband, who gets tangled up with a huge legal case.

Izzy Richardson (Megan Stott)

The rebel of the family – did the teenager start the fire?

Pearl Warren (Lexi Underwood)

She is Mia’s daughter. Pearl becomes close to Elena’s son Moody.

Bebe Chow (Lu Huang)

A waitress whose baby takes centre stage in the story as a legal dispute splits the town.