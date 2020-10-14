Little Mix The Search has been CANCELLED this Saturday – here’s why

Little Mix The Search has been postponed due to positive Covid tests

Little Mix The Search has been cancelled this Saturday because some people involved in the series have tested positive for Covid-19.

The talent show had been due to go out this Saturday evening at 6.50pm in the build up to the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 later that evening.

However, the show has now been delayed and the hope is it will be back on air the following Saturday. Yesterday it was revealed that the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has had to be postposed due to positive Covid-19 tests.

The BBC reports that the makers of Little Mix The Search said in a statement that the people who have tested positive are now self isolating following the latest government guidelines.

The statement reportedly added: “Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount”.

It’s not been revealed who has tested positive for Covid.

Little Mix The Search sees the pop quartet – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – looking for a winning band to join them on their next UK tour.

Back when the show was launched they were asked what makes their show different.

Leigh-Anne: “This is different from other shows because we’ve been in their shoes and lived this experience, so we’ve got a lot of knowledge to give them.”

Jade: “Yeah, we’ve been in this industry nearly 10 years now, so we know what we’re talking about.”

Jesy: “When a person is nervous, it can completely take over their vocals and sometimes you don’t hear their full potential. As singers, we understand that, but I don’t think other shows always take that into consideration.”

We will let you know when there’s a new date confirmed for the next episode (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).