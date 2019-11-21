Lives in danger in Summer Bay as a DRUG SCANDAL hits Home and Away

Exam stress is taking over the teenagers of Summer Bay, but will Ryder's new friend Blake turn to drugs to help him through?

Ryder Jackson finds himself in a very tricky situation in today’s Home and Away when his new friend Blake comes up with a shocking way to get through the stress of taking their exams.

For weeks Ryder has been hitting the books in an attempt to get through his HSC exams. But it’s not just the fact that his aunt – and teacher at school – Roo Stewart has been badgering him about getting the right grades, he also now has the incentive of a new car if he gets the marks he needs.

However, the changes of him getting his hands on the car that Alf Stewart has bought for him are looking slim in today’s Home and Away when Ryder fits himself stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The drama starts when he tries to get in with school friend Blake and his friends. But as they all go for a surf together, Ryder is stunned when he finds out that they have got a scam going on that means they can’t mess up their exams.

The gang have decided to cheat by getting the person best at each subject to secretly share their papers, meaning that if they all help each other out, they can all ace at each subject.

But Ryder is desperate to get his car, and also not get caught out by Roo, and isn’t comfortable with cheating, especially when the lads ask him to help them out with his specialist subject, history.

But while Ryder is trying to get himself out of a pickle, it seems the pressure to help his new friends is taken off him when Blake gets a call telling him some of the other lads have been caught swapping papers.

While Ryder is secretly relieved that she cheating scam is off, Blake starts to panic when he reveals the pressure his parents are putting on him to do well at his exams.

Ryder feels sorry for Blake and offers to help him study… but Blake clearly doesn’t want to do things the right way and comes up with a plan to drug the examiner to make sure they fall asleep in the exam, leaving them free to switch papers.

Ryder is horrified at the thought, knowing it is dangerous, but he is powerless to stop Blake and tomorrow’s Home and Away will see Blake put drugs in Maggie Astoni’s water bottle before the exam.

With Maggie’s life in danger from the drugs, will Ryder do anything to stop her drinking the water before it is too late?

