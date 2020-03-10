LIVES SHATTERED as a shocking DEATH is revealed in Home and Away

Prepare yourself, because today’s Home and Away is a tearjerker…



Today’s Home and Away sees the shockwaves caused by the hospital hostage drama continuing to hit our Summer Bay favourites as the horror of what happened inside the Northern Districts hospital takes its toll.

As the police take the gunmen in, the survivors of the horror make their way out of the building and into the arms of their loved ones.

But of course not everyone will make it out of the drama unscathed, and soon the news spreads that Mason Morgan was fatally shot as he tried to save the life of Bella Nixon.

However nothing can prepare Justin and Tori for the shock when they find police officers at their door, having arrived to break the devastating news that Mason has died.

The pair are stunned into disbelief by what they are being told, numb with grief as the police officer reveals that Mason died a hero.

Back at the hospital Belle is getting better after her dangerous overdose, and she has doctor Alex and Mackenzie to thank for saving her life.

But while Alex fights to save the lives of those caught up in the drama at the hospital, she is shocked to find another patient being brought in – and it’s Robbo.

Home and Away fans would have seen that Robbo was the victim of a deadly car accident yesterday, and it is soon revealed that Scott, the corrupt police officer that Robbo was travelling with died at the scene.

Luckily for Robbo, he is still alive, but as Alex rushes him into surgery, it is clear that he is hanging onto life by a thread.

Thankfully he pulls through and is reunited with a worried Jasmine… but while Jasmine is thrilled to see her husband is okay, Alex lets slip to Willow that she has no idea that Robbo is still alive.

With Robbo clearly at death’s door, he asks to see baby Grace.

But as he says goodbye to Jasmine as she heads home to collect some things for him, it is clear that he is saying goodbye for the very last time…

