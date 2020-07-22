Here's why Lorraine fans have got a new style crush...

Lorraine viewers have gone wild for the perfect denim dress that Christine Lampard wore to host the ITV chat show today.

Fans of the morning show will know that Christine is currently covering for Lorraine while the Scottish TV presenter takes a well-earned break for the summer.

Fans have been delighted to see Christine in the hot seat, thrilled that she has been chosen to fill in.

But it’s not just her presenting skills that have got Lorraine viewers talking, they are also discovering Christine is their new style crush as she wows in different outfits each day.

Today’s midi-length denim dress is from high street retailer & Other Stories and best of all, it is still in stock on their website.

You can get yours by clicking here…

Christine’s long sleeved dress features a buttoned collar, as well as a belted waist and cost £85.

But if denim isn’t your thing then it also comes in lots of other colours ad prints, so there is something to suit all styles.

The mum of one posted a picture of her outfit before the show started, and fans were quick to tell Christine how much they loved her look…

One fan commented: “Looking so beautiful.”

While another told Christine: “You always look so stunning.”

A third added: “Good morning Christine, you look absolutely beautiful as always.”

It’s not the first time fans have praised Christine for her amazing style.

Her social media followers also often message her about her outfits when she is appearing on Loose Women.

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9am on ITV.