Britain's Got Talent magician, Jasper Cherry, left Lorraine stunned...

Lorraine Kelly was left shocked when she found herself being tricked on live TV during this morning’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

The Scottish presenter was joined on live television by Britain’s Got Talent star Jasper Cherry, who appeared on the talent show on Saturday night to wow the audience with his magic skills.

The 14-year-old, who impressed Simon Cowell and the rest of the Britain’s Got Talent judges with an amazing trick using just an egg and a red scarf, chatted to Lorraine this morning about what it was like to perform in front of such a huge audience.

The teenager admitted he was usually quite shy, but confessed he loved being on stage and interacting with the audience.

Jasper even performed a magic trick for Lorraine, and pulled it off perfectly despite the fact he was chatting to her via link up rather than being in the studio.

But Lorraine was left surprised when the young magician turned the tables on her during the trick, telling the presenter she was the one who was going to be doing the magic.

Lorraine was asked to try and guess which card Jasper was thinking of, and Lorraine came up with the queen of hearts…

Amazingly, Jasper then got the cards out of the pack and it was the queen of hearts that was already turned face down – suggesting that the teenager knew she was going to guess that was what card he was thinking about.

Lorraine was left speechless, calling the magician fantastic and extraordinary.

Fans of Lorraine will know that Lorraine’s morning show is currently a bit different thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

The presenter’s usual morning show has been tagged onto the end of Good Morning Britain in a bid to reduce the number of crew needed to produce the show amidst the current social distancing rules.