Could we soon see Lorraine Kelly in sequins and fake tan?

It has been hinted that Lorraine Kelly might be using her break from ITV to star in the new series of BBC dancing show Strictly Come Dancing.

The rumour that the Scottish TV presenter could be showing off her fancy foot work on Strictly has been doing the rounds since she left her morning chat show to go on a summer break.

Ben adds to the rumours

However, her ITV colleague Ben Shephard added fuel to the flames when he joked about Lorraine’s absence from the show being linked to her joining the dance competition.

Ben’s fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway joked: “Ben is peddling all sorts of rumours about Lorraine Kelly this morning.

“He says one reason why she’s not on her show is that she’s gone into a Strictly bubble.”

Lorraine has taken her annual summer break from her show, with Christine Lampard taking the reins presenting the show.

Lorraine takes a break

But despite Lorraine’s break happening at this time every year, Good Morning Britain presenter, Ben, teased that she might have gone into hiding ahead of the show.

The BBC confirmed recently that the series will go ahead this year despite the difficulties following the coronavirus outbreak.

With dancing partners having to get close to one another, it has been hinted that couples will need to go into self isolation ahead of the show to make sure they are fit and well.

So is that really where Lorraine is right now?

Or could she just be taking a well-earned break from presenting her morning ITV show?

Fans of Lorraine will know that the presenter didn’t get a break from appearing on TV during lockdown.

Instead ITV kept her show on air by sharing a studio with the Good Morning Britain team.

She has since retuned to her usual studio, which is where Christine is now hosting the show from.

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9am on ITV.