Lorraine Kelly breaks down in tears during emotional farewell

It got emotional for Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly broke down in tears earlier today as she bid an emotional farewell to fans.

The Lorraine presenter, whose guests included Coronation Street star Shelley King, was visibly upset on this morning’s instalment of her eponymous ITV daytime show as she said goodbye to colleagues, crew and of course her loyal viewers.

It comes as the presenter heads off on her summer holiday today, when she will be away from the screen until September.

And in a lovely send off for the star, the Lorraine team put together a moving video to thank the presenter for helping the nation stay positive throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh goodness me,” she said, visibly emotional. “What a time it has been. You know the toughest thing is that we can’t see who we love.”

Lorraine tearily added, “It has been great and thank you everyone for watching, my crew are amazing and my team are fantastic.”

The host then turned to ITV resident medical expert Dr Hilary Jones to point out all of his hard work during the pandemic, saying, “Who was it that said you should be Knighted?”

Dr Hilary coyly responded, “The guys on the frontline, they’re the ones who should be Knighted, they’re the ones on the frontline.”

Lorraine agreed, before bidding her farewell adding, “Goodness me, I’m going to need a big lie down, But that’s it from me, I will be back very, very soon.”

During Lorraine’s time away, fellow ITV presenter Andi Peters will be taking over for the star, hosting her eponymous segment while she takes time off for the summer.

Announcing the exciting news on today’s episode of Good Morning Britian, Andi said, “I made a wish yesterday in the wishing well.

“The wish I made was, do you know what, when you’re on holiday, maybe I could present Lorraine…” he added, before Lorraine responded, “And your wish is my command!”

Lorraine isn’t the only ITV presenter taking some time off over the summer, as both Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are away from Good Morning Britain until September, while This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are also away on their holidays.