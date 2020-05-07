Lorraine Kelly’s top tips for life in lockdown

Presenter Lorraine Kelly reveals how she keeps her spirits up during this difficult time…

During our lovely interview with Lorraine Kelly recently, the GMB presenter revealed the little joys that are lighting up her home life.

They’re just too good not to share, so….

Here Lorraine tells us more about the five little joys lighting up her life in lockdown…

Exercise

“After work, it’s straight home to my husband Steve and wee dog Angus. I get outside for a wee bit of exercise, but I’m being really careful when I take Angus for his walk.”

Rainbows of hope

“I love seeing the brilliant things that kids are doing like doing drawings and putting out thank-you messages to front-line workers.”

Good neighbours

“We’re in a WhatsApp group with all our neighbours. When Steve goes to the supermarket, he checks if anyone elderly in our road needs anything. All of a sudden, I know all my neighbours! Before this, I only knew the names of their dogs!”

Dog play dates

“The highlight of my social life recently was when Angus was invited to a first birthday party from the dog next door. I dressed him up in an outfit and we social-distanced at the door!”

Video calls

“There’s something about seeing somebody’s face that really helps,” says Lorraine.

“We use the Houseparty app with our friends. It’s a bit of light in all this darkness. It’s weird we can’t be close, yet I feel closer to everybody.”

Lorraine airs daily on ITV at 9am, with Lorraine Kelly and co-host Dr Hilary presenting live from the GMB studios!

Main pic: Karwai Tang/Getty