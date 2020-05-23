Poor Lorraine didn't know where to look...

There was a moment of embarrassment for Lorraine of Friday morning’s Good Morning Britain when a cheeky comment from Dr Hilary Jones left her blushing.

Lorraine fans will know that it takes a lot to embarrass the show’s host live on air, but it seems a quick-witted comment from ITV’s resident doctor on Friday was a step too far for the Scottish TV presenter.

The segment on GMB started off innocently enough as Dr Hilary and Lorraine were talking about the various types of face masks that could be used to protect from coronavirus when out and about.

As presenters discussed the face masks, Dr Hilary commented that if you are going to have to wear a mask while out and about, you might as well wear one that looks good.

However, as the resident fashion expert for the Lorraine show, Mark Heyes, talked through various fashionable choices, Dr Hilary joked about seeing some masks made by world famous underwear brand, Victoria’s Secret…

“I have seen one made by Victoria’s Secret and it was very skimpy,” he laughed.

But while the medical professional was only joking, Lorraine burst out laughing as a blush crept over her face.

While Lorraine didn’t know where to look after Dr Hilary’s comment, Mark was also giggling away – both clearly tickled by the doctor’s mention of lingerie.

Fans of Lorraine Kelly will know that her usual show has been put on hold for the time being thanks to coronavirus.

The presenter has now joined the GMB team for the last hour of the show in a bid to reduce the number of crew needed to produce the shows.