The ITV chat show would look very different if fans got their way...

Lorraine viewers have pointed out something that they desperately want changed about the morning ITV chat show.

With Scottish TV host Lorraine Kelly leaving her self-titled programme for a summer break, Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard stepped in to fill her shoes yesterday.

As former One Show star Christine appeared on screen today for her second day of the summer stint, eagle-eyed members of the audience at home took to social media to point out something vital.

New opening credits?

Over on Twitter, viewers were busy insisting that Lorraine should no longer feature on the show’s opening titles, considering she won’t be seen on morning telly for two months.

“Take #Lorraine off the opening titles! She’s not even going to be hosting it for 8 weeks,” one wrote.

“I agree it should be Christine,” a second Tweeter chipped in.

A third even suggested that ITV change the name of the programme entirely, penning, “Why’s it still called #Lorraine when she’s not even hosting it?”

They may have a point!

Christine takes the reins

This comes after Christine opened up about her special summer job, admitting she’s keen to get back to TV work after lockdown.

“I am looking forward to it. Everything has been up in the air, I didn’t know what studio we would be in or anything like that.

“I was sort of on standby for anything. I’ve been quite relaxed about it because the Lorraine family are all very friendly and close.

“I know they’ve done a brilliant job of making it feel as normal as possible and I can’t wait to see them all,” the mum-of-one, who shares daughter Patricia with footballer hubby Frank Lampard, said.

“You have to give Lorraine full credit, because she has found a way of dealing with everything and motored on as she always does.

“She has been fantastic over the past months. She hasn’t had a day off, so this holiday is very well deserved. I’m sure she’ll be enjoying herself.”

Lorraine airs on weekdays at 9am on ITV.