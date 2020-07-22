The documentary filmmaker looks back on his 25 year career...

Louis Theroux will revisit some of his most memorable moments in a new documentary series.

Louis Theroux: Life On The Edge sees the filmmaker looking back at his career, and the subjects that have impacted him most.

Louis takes a look back

The four-part series features new interviews with Theroux and some of his most memorable people.

For many of these, their lives have changed a lot since viewers last saw them, so we’ll get a chance to see how their stories have grown.

The documentary will also feature home video and archive footage to see how the world has changed since he first started out.

Speaking about the documentary, Louis Theroux said, “For years I’ve wanted to go back and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, find out what happened to some of the contributors, update their stories, and see what all these many hours of making TV might add up to.

“Lockdown gave me the time and space to do this… I think we’ve been able to make the whole add up to more than the sum of the parts and to bring out surprising themes and commonalities.

“And, if nothing else, it was an interesting review of how my haircuts and glasses have changed over the years.”

From the beginning…

Louis’ iconic documentaries began in 1998, with his series Weird Weekends.

This series ran until 2000 and saw the filmmaker meeting with born-again Christians, bodybuilders and informercial salespeople to name a few.

Most recently, he launched his first podcast Grounded With Louis Theroux which was recorded in lockdown.

This saw him interviewing high-profile subjects like Helena Bonham Carter, Boy George and YouTube sensation KSI.

Louis Theroux: Life On The Edge will air in due course.