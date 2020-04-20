Louis Theroux will host his first podcast series during lockdown

The documentary filmmaker has started a podcast!

Louis Theroux has launched his first podcast to entertain the nation during lockdown.

He’s known for his visual interviewing skills, but now he’s trying his hand at audio based ones.

The podcast is called Grounded With Louis Theroux and will feature some all-star guests.

Lenny Henry, Miriam Margolyes and Boy George are among the names that will be interviewed by Louis.

Alongside Mindhouse Productions, partially founded by Theroux, the podcast kicks off on 27th April.

Writer and journalist Jon Ronson appears on the very first episode to talk about his life.

Ronson is known for works such as The Men Who Stare at Goats and The Psychopath Test.

Speaking about his new venture, Louis Theroux said, “I’ve really loved doing these interviews. It’s been a chance to speak to people I admire and have in depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers, and their most intimate feelings.

“Making a podcast and radio series is very different to my usual way of working. And for that reason, I’ve found it very fun and refreshing.”

Grounded With Louis Theroux will be the first time he has profiled celebrities since his iconic series When Louis Met…

It aired between 2000 and 2002 and saw him meeting with many well known subjects.

During the two year span, his interviewees included “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, Ann Widdecombe, and Jimmy Savile.

Louis later revisited his interview with Savile following Operation Yewtree, with a follow up documentary called Louis Theroux: Savile which aired in 2016.

Fans can subscribe to Louis’ new podcast via BBC Sounds and listen to a preview episode before the first one airs.

Are you as excited as we are?

Grounded by Louis Theroux will be available via BBC Sounds.

His documentary work can be streamed via BBC iPlayer.