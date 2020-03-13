Did you spot him?

Louis Theroux is known for his documentaries, including iconic series Weird Weekends.

If you’re a fan of Louis, it’s likely you’ve binged his work at some point.

But you might not have spotted Strictly Come Dancing legend Craig Revel Horwood during one episode!

In 1999, Louis made a documentary called Off-Off Broadway, which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The official synopsis reads, “Louis Theroux spends time in New York among the subculture of off-Broadway performers in his latest foray into the weirder fringes of American society.

“Only a small proportion of actors make a decent living and Louis soon finds himself struggling to get work alongside the thousands of out-of-work actors.”

It adds, “To improve his chances he joins a talent grooming agency, puts together a portfolio and has acting and voice coaching lessons.

“But as he discovers, an actor’s lot is not an easy one.”

At the end of the documentary, Louis is seen auditioning for a role in Hey, Mr. Producer!.

Here he meets Craig Revel Horwood himself, who was a choreographer for the musical.

Craig looks almost unrecognizable, but is introduced by a fellow judge as “Craig Horwood” confirming it is him.

Unfortunately for Louis, he fails to impress the judges during his audition and isn’t called back!

It’s clear Craig is no stranger to judging, and he went on to become a permanent Strictly panelist in 2004.

He now works alongside Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and new judge Motsi Mabuse.

Craig is known for being the “harshest” judge, but we wouldn’t have him any other way…