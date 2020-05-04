Love Island has been officially CANCELLED this year – here’s why

The ITV dating series has been affected by lockdown....

Love Island has been cancelled this year as a result of COVID-19.

ITV bosses have made the decision to cancel the 2020 series due to concerns about wellbeing.

Taking to Instagram, the official Love Island account shared a statement from Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV.

It reads, “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.”

He adds, “In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

Love Island has been a real hit among viewers since its first series in 2015.

Since then it’s become a much-loved annual dating show for ITV, filmed in sunny Mallorca.

It follows a group of men and women who participate in a series of tasks with a partner.

They keep swapping partners until they meet the “love of their life”.

But now it joins a long list of TV shows affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown, social distancing and travel restrictions have affected filming schedules across a number of projects.

Recently, the Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled and will now see ‘alternative programming’ in its place.

The BBC has announced a night of Eurovision fun to celebrate the contest whilst adhering to lockdown rules.

And our favourite soaps now operate on reduced schedules whilst filming has stopped.

Previous series of Love Island are available via BritBox.

It’s currently unavailable on ITV Hub.