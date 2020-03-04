Lucy has played Coronation Street favourite Bethany Platt since 2015…

Coronation Street favourite Lucy Fallon appeared on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning to discuss her decision to leave.

The 24-year-old actress has played Bethany Platt for years, but she’s made the decision to leave the cobbles and seek out other projects.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Lucy spoke about her future plans. She said, “Corrie was my first job, I haven’t done anything else, it got to the point where I’ve been there for five years and it was now or never.

“I didn’t want to get to a point where I was wishing I’d tried more things, it might not work out but at least I tried.”

When asked what she was looking for, Lucy said, “I’m auditioning at the moment for different things. The beauty of it is, since I’ve only done Corrie, I’m kind of open to do whatever.

She added, “Theatre, TV, film, anything. I’m just going to keep my options open.”

Bethany Platt’s exit storyline will see her moving to London after landing an internship at a magazine, and Lucy revealed that the doors have been left open should she want to return.

Joking about her exit, she said, “It could have been anything and I was okay with that. It was my decision to leave, but I am glad she hasn’t been hit by a crane!”

Lucy also addressed Bethany’s romantic storyline with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), not giving away what will happen to the two of them before she leaves.

She revealed, “Daniel is not over Sinead. He’s found that Bethany fills that void Sinead left, and after all it’s just a sad storyline and Bethany has fallen in love with Daniel.

“I think they are good for each other, I think Daniel has helped Bethany – and has led the way for her to get this internship.

“But we don’t know if Bethany will say yes or no and we don’t know if she will leave on her own or go with Daniel.”

We can’t wait to find out!

Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.