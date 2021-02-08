Maddy Hill returns to EastEnders as Walford favourite Nancy Carter

Nancy Carter is coming back to Walford after nearly five years away...

EastEnders has confirmed that Maddy Hill will be reprising her role as Mick and Linda’s daughter, Nancy Carter.

Maddy has spent nearly five years away from the show and will be returning to filming later this month, with her first scenes airing in the spring.

Since we last saw Maddy in EastEnders, the actress has enjoyed treading the boards in productions including A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Southwark Playhouse and the title role in Matthew Dunster’s Imogen at Shakespeare’s Globe.

From EastEnders to Casualty

Shortly after her departure from EastEnders in 2016 Maddy joined the cast of Casualty, where she played paramedic Ruby Spark.

Maddy left Casualty in April last year after two years in the role, with her character going to look after her baby niece following the death of her sister.

The last time we saw Nancy in Albert Square she was heading off to go travelling before settling down in New Zealand with husband Tamwar, played by Himesh Patel.

What brings Nancy back?

But while her parents, Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), are bound to be thrilled to see their daughter, what has brought her all the way to E20 from the other side of the world?

Speaking of her return to EastEnders, Maddy said: “I’m SO excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces.

“I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her 5 years on!”

Executive producer, Jon Sen added: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return and she’s coming back to a family that have been through a very difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.

“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.