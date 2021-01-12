Are you ready for more Marcella?

Fans of Marcella will be delighted to know that the detective is coming back for another round, and we’re sure there’s plenty of twists and turns to be had in Marcella season 3.

We already know that she’ll be working undercover this time, and we can’t wait to see how that plays out.

But what’s next for Marcella? After the shocking ending to series 2, fans are on the edge of their seat to find out what happens next. Here’s everything we know so far…

When will Marcella season 3 start on ITV?

Bad news for UK fans – Marcella fans from other countries have already been able to see the hugely anticipated series. But it’s on its way to our screens soon, and we’re expecting it to air at some point this month (January 2021). We’ll keep you updated when we have a proper release date confirmed!

Is there a trailer for series 3?

Yes!

Who stars in Marcella season 3?

Of course, Anna Friel is back as leading lady Marcella Backland. Speaking about her role in series 3, she said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of Marcella again and am very grateful to ITV and Netflix for giving me the chance to delve into her unsettled world once more.

“Everyone has been so supportive of the show and I am loving being so widely welcomed by the great city of Belfast. I can’t wait for the viewers to see what this series has in store.”

There’s a great cast joining her too, such as Hugo Speer, Amanda Burton, Kelly Gough, Martin McCann, Eugene O’Hare Rory Maguire, Ray Panthaki and Paul Kennedy. So there’ll be familiar faces as well as new arrivals to entertain us this time around.

What happens in the new series?

Series 3 sees Marcella in Belfast as an undercover detective. She has taken on a new identity, Keira, and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire crime family. It’s an eight part series just like previous ones, making it the ideal length for a TV marathon. What else are you going to do in lockdown?!

The ITV synopsis adds, “In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?”

Sounds intriguing!

Where can we watch series 1 and 2?

Series 1 and 2 of Marcella are currently available on Netflix, and series 2 is still available on ITV Hub. So there’s time for you to binge on the previous offerings ahead of the new series!