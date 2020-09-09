Doc Martin will come to an end after 10 series...

It was announced earlier this week that the next series of Doc Martin will sadly be the last.

The announcement came as a shock to fans, who have been watching the drama for the last 16 years.

Filming for series 10, the next and final series, will start in the spring with the aim for the episodes to be aired later in 2021.

As the grumpy doctor prepares to hang up his stethoscope for the last time, actor Martin Clunes has revealed the real reason the show will be coming to an end.

Martin has his say on Doc Martin…

Speaking on Loose Women, Marin said he was worried the show would start to become repetitive…

“All good things have to come to an end, and I’m sure there are lots of people who aren’t fans of the show who think it is terribly repetitive anyway.

“But we’re at huge pains not to repeat ourselves.

“I just think we’ve sort of done everything, I mean it would be so great to just sort of carry on, but I don’t think we can keep it as good.”

Martin admitted that he would miss filming the show after 16 years…

“We’ve got such a lovely cast. We all sort of bump into each other’s children every two years and watch them growing up and flourishing.

“And just being down there in Cornwall is heavenly.”

The official announcement

In a statement announcing the end of the series, Martin previously said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

“When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

“The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

“However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn.

“We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

The 10th and final series of Doc Martin will air on ITV next year.