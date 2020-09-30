Marvel 616 drops in November

Marvel 616 is a new Disney Plus UK documentary series exploring the creative world around Marvel’s universe.

Each episode will look at a different topic in the Marvel world including its forgotten characters, its specular artwork and its “trailblazing women”. To watch the series you’ll need a Disney Plus account, but don’t worry its easy to sign up.

Marvel 616 release date – when will the documentary series begin?

All the episodes of Marvel 616 will be available to stream on Friday November 20th.

How many episodes is it?

The series is eight episodes and the titles and directors for each episode have now been announced.

“Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb

“Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs

“Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter

“Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer

“Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi

“Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos

“The Marvel Method” Directed by Bryan Oakes

“Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie

So, what does each episode look at?

Disney says each episode will showcase the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Expect lots of interviews and hopefully some amazing revelations.

Is there a trailer for Marvel 616?

Yes and it looks amazing!

“8 remarkable stories, from 8 unique filmmakers. Looking at the world outside your window. Revealing new stories. Expanding the universe” says the impactful trailer.

One of the interviewees featured in the trailer references Marvel legend Stan Lee, saying: “Stan always said that the Marvel universe is the world outside your window and people could find characters they could see themselves in.”

Another interviewee says: “Superheroes connect us”. Another says: “It’s one big epic story”. We can’t wait!

