Mary Berry will return to BBC2 for a new cooking show

Mary Berry is back!

Mary Berry will be presenting a brand new cooking show for BBC2.

In the six-part series, Mary travels the UK and overseas, and finds inspiration from the people she meets and food she eats.

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts was filmed in January, before lockdown, and features easy to follow recipes.

Each recipe aims to provide ultimate comfort foods that viewers can enjoy in their own homes.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning for Popular Factual and Entertainment, said, “Now, more than ever, home cooking is central to daily life and Mary Berry’s take on comfort food is exactly what we all need.”

In addition to the series, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts will be published as a cookbook.

Mary Berry has starred in several cooking shows including Best Home Cook, Mary Berry Cooks and Classic Mary Berry.

But she’s known for the Great British Bake Off, where she judges amateur bakes alongside Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Bake Off will welcome a new host next series, as it was confirmed that Matt Lucas will be joining.

Speaking about Simple Comforts, Mary said, “At this difficult time I hope my new series, Simple Comforts, will provide viewers with just that and help put us back on an even keel with recipes to enjoy and make at home.”

She added, “I loved filming the series – a fond memory of a time when we could travel outdoors.”

Karen Ross, managing director of production company Sidney Street, added, “Mary Berry is still the queen of home cooking.

“There is no one else we want to turn to when we are looking for something comforting to cook at the end of a very long day.”

Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts will air later this year.