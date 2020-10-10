Trending:

Mary Berry reveals one regret after being named in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Legendary baking superstar Mary Berry is becoming a Dame...

Mary Berry has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year, along with other huge names from the showbiz world.

The former Great British Bake Off judge has been made a Dame for her services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity, but she regrets her late parents and brothers aren’t here to celebrate with her.

Mary says she wishes her parents and siblings were around to celebrate her being made dame by the Queen (Picture: BBC/Endemol Shine UK/Craig Harma)

And this isn’t the first time that Mary Berry has made the Queen’s list, because back in 2012 the baking legend was made CBE.

Dame Mary Berry 

Speaking of becoming a dame, Mary said via PA: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this very great honour.

“For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media.

Dynasties

Sir David Attenborough has been named on the Queen’s Birthday honours list (Picture: BBC NHU/Nick Lyons)

I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level – in cookery, of course!

“However, I’m sure they are looking down and smiling. I will celebrate with my husband and family very soon.”

Other famous faces to make the list 

Alongside Mary, ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, EastEnders newcomer Mica Paris, Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman, and legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough have all received recognition.

Maureen Lipman in Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer

Maureen as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street (Picture: ITV)

Sir David Attenborough, who was knighted in 1985, has been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

Lorraine Kelly has also made the list and will become a CBE for her 30 years working in broadcasting.

Soap stars also make the list 

Maureen Lipman, better known to soap fans as Evelyn Plummer, is being made a dame for her services to charity, entertainment and the arts.

But Maureen isn’t the only famous face from the world of soaps to make the list.

Lorraine ITV

Lorraine has been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to broadcasting (Picture: ITV)

Hollyoaks, Brookside and Grange Hill creator Phil Redmond has also been given a knighthood for his services to broadcasting and arts.

While Mica Paris, who has recently joined the cast of EastEnders as Ellie Nixon, is being made MBE for her services to music, entertainment and charity.

The announcement of the Queen’s honours has been delayed this year following the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually the list is published in June when the Queen celebrates her birthday.

