Legendary baking superstar Mary Berry is becoming a Dame...

Mary Berry has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year, along with other huge names from the showbiz world.

The former Great British Bake Off judge has been made a Dame for her services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity, but she regrets her late parents and brothers aren’t here to celebrate with her.

And this isn’t the first time that Mary Berry has made the Queen’s list, because back in 2012 the baking legend was made CBE.

Dame Mary Berry

Speaking of becoming a dame, Mary said via PA: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this very great honour.

“For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media.

I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level – in cookery, of course!

“However, I’m sure they are looking down and smiling. I will celebrate with my husband and family very soon.”

Other famous faces to make the list

Alongside Mary, ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly, EastEnders newcomer Mica Paris, Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman, and legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough have all received recognition.

Sir David Attenborough, who was knighted in 1985, has been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

Lorraine Kelly has also made the list and will become a CBE for her 30 years working in broadcasting.

Soap stars also make the list

Maureen Lipman, better known to soap fans as Evelyn Plummer, is being made a dame for her services to charity, entertainment and the arts.

But Maureen isn’t the only famous face from the world of soaps to make the list.

Hollyoaks, Brookside and Grange Hill creator Phil Redmond has also been given a knighthood for his services to broadcasting and arts.

While Mica Paris, who has recently joined the cast of EastEnders as Ellie Nixon, is being made MBE for her services to music, entertainment and charity.

The announcement of the Queen’s honours has been delayed this year following the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually the list is published in June when the Queen celebrates her birthday.