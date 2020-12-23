When it comes to Christmas, there is no one better to help us out in the kitchen than Mary Berry.

Mary Berry Saves Christmas is guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit, especially if just the thought of cooking an entire Christmas dinner is enough to make you break out into a cold sweat.

With many of us facing the unexpected task of cooking this Christmas, Mary’s one-off seasonal special couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

Thankfully, the queen of cakes is here to add some Mary Berry sparkle to your Christmas meals and keep your kitchen a stress-free zone.

When is Mary Berry Saves Christmas on?

Mary Berry Saves Christmas will air on Wednesday 23rd December at 6.30pm on BBC One.

You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer and the episode will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

What is the format of Mary Berry’s Christmas show?

In this one-off special, Mary will be showing three novice cooks how to whip up a storm in the kitchen this Christmas.

“They all have one thing in common – they have never cooked a meal from scratch in their lives,” Mary reveals.

“But I haven’t made it too easy for them, as I felt they could pull off something amazing if they tried. So I came up with recipes to really impress their guests.”

Who are the famous faces joining Mary on the show?

But Mary isn’t alone in the kitchen, she will also be sending three celebrities to help the novice chefs as they cook for their guests.

The Great British Bake Off favourite Tim Allen will be acting as sous-chef, along with Angela Scanlon from The Noughties and The Repair Shop star Jay Blades.

“Tom is a wonderful cook, but was rather competitive,” admitted Mary. “Angela did go off menu, trying to get creative with home-made cheese straws, which went a bit awry.

“I’d also given Jay my Passion Sparkle cocktail to make, but he might have been slightly more liberal with the measures than I prescribed!

“I hope it inspires people to try something new.”

