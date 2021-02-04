The Masked Singer fans are convinced Sue Perkins is Dragon

Is the former Bake Off host hiding behind the mask?

The Masked Singer is the nation’s favourite guessing game, and fans have some theories about why Sue Perkins is Dragon.

They previously speculated it was RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act, but clues have now pointed them in a different direction.

Dragon has been spotted wearing rainbow colours, which has led fans to believe it’s a reference to The Independent’s Rainbow List, which Sue is on. There’s also been references to a programme she used to star in, Supersizers Eat.

One viewer wrote, “Definitely Dragon is Sue Perkins. In Supersizers she ate ducks’ tongues and udders. It explains the reference to her big belly. She’s on the Independent’s rainbow list. Bake Off timer. Celeb Big Brother (house with money). QI etc”

Another added, “On the subject of thinking dragon is sue Perkins not Courtney act. All the weird foods could be reference to the show she did: The Supersizers/The Supersizers Go #TheMaskedSingerUK”

A third simply wrote, “Dragon is definitely Sue Perkins. Totally convinced. Won’t be told otherwise.”

The Masked Singer Twitter account has been teasing clues as well, sharing a video of Dragon standing at a buffet table, which could be a reference to both Bake Off and The Supersizers. But many celebrities have been involved with food programmes, so could it be someone else?

Some fans are still adamant that it’s Courtney Act, as Dragon’s name literally has the word ‘Drag’ in it. But we’ll have to stay tuned if we want to find out Dragon’s true identity.

So far we’ve unmasked Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), Swan (Martine McCutcheon), Blob (Lenny Henry), Grandfather Clock (Glenn Hoddle), Bush Baby (John Thomson), and Viking (Morten Harket) who performed his own song!

There are now only four more contestants to unmask; Badger, Dragon, Harlequin, Robin and Sausage. There’s already been some rumours about who Sausage might be, but what do you think?