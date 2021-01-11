Masked Singer fans ‘crack’ the identity of Badger with this theory

Fans may have finally worked out who's behind the Badger mask...

The Masked Singer fans think they’ve finally worked out who badger might be. The hit talent show revealed the biggest clue yet over the weekend, as Badger remarked: “strictly speaking, I’m known for dancing.”

This led loads of viewers to guess Badger is none other than Kevin Clifton. Kevin definitely isn’t a bad guess; he’s appeared in productions of both Rock of Ages and We Will Rock You, and he’s a former Strictly pro.

Stacey Dooley, documentary presenter and Kevin’s partner, posted a video of the two of them on Saturday night where they tried to work out who else is on the show. In the video, Stacey Dooley joked that she’s “an incredible singer” in response to guesses that she is Sausage on the show.

When Kevin asked who she thinks Badger is, Stacey simply said: “Badger is Kevin.” This could be a bluff, but Stacey had already correctly guessed Swan’s identity that evening, so she might know more than she lets on.

And their video didn’t stop loads of fans guessing that the former Strictly professional is the man behind the Badger mask. One particularly certain fan even wrote: “Tell me the badger isn’t Kevin Clifton. I dare you.”

Ex-Strictly dancer and Dancing on Ice 2019 Champion James Jordan also shot down guesses that he was behind the Badger mask. He joked with one fan that he “can’t sing for toffee”.

Other guesses included Anton Du Beke, former Strictly star Brendan Cole, singer James Toseland and even Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay.

Viewers also think they’ve guessed Robin’s identity, too. They think JLS star Aston Merrygold is the celeb behind the feathered face!

On the latest episode, actress and presenter Martine McCutcheon was revealed as Swan. Martine’s rendition of Black Velvet failed to keep her in the competition.

The Masked Singer UK airs on ITV at 7pm on Saturday. For more information on all the latest shows, check out our TV guide.