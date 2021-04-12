The MasterChef final was taken off air following Prince Philip's death... and we are no clearer on when the episode will air.





MasterChef 2021 fans are desperate to know when the final will air on BBC after regular scheduling was paused to honour the late Prince Philip, who passed away on 9th April at the age of 99.

Confirming the news, the official MasterChef UK Twitter account wrote: “Following today’s sad news about HRH Prince Philip, tonight’s scheduled #MasterChefUK Final has been postponed.”

When is the MasterChef 2021 final on?

Unfortunately there have been no further updates on when the final will air, but we will update this page as soon as anything is officially confirmed.

The rescheduling of the final has caused panicked fans to take to Twitter to ask whether or not the cooking competition had a confirmed release date for its highly anticipated final.

One frustrated fan wrote: “Forget pubs opening, all I want to know is when the MasterChef final is finally going to air”

Another simply added: “Any updates on when the final will be shown? #MasterChefUK”

A third wrote: “@MasterChefUK still no news on when the final will be on, I keep checking the TV guide and the BBC Web site, surely they should show it sooner rather than later, what’s going on bbc, I was expecting it to be shown on Monday?“

MasterChef wasn’t the only programme affected by the change.

The BBC said in a statement: “With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended.”

Soaps also rescheduled

Soap fans will be pleased to know that we now have confirmed scheduling for BBC and ITV soaps that didn’t air on 9th April.

Find out when EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are on tonight.

As soon as there is an official update from the BBC about the MasterChef final air date we will update this page.