MasterChef Finals Week begins as the five remaining amateur chefs go all out to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace

Who will be crowned MasterChef Champion 2021?

The amateur chefs have cooked some truly exceptional food over the course of the competition, but now just five remain.

Over the next three episodes, starting tonight Monday 5th April at 9pm, the fantastic five will be feeling the heat as John and Gregg test their culinary skills to the max.

Who are the five finalists?

Series 17 of the competition started with 40 ambitious foodies all hoping their dishes would be good enough to get them to this point.

But only Tom, Laura, Mike, Alexina and Madeeha (see their pic below) have made it to the dizzy heights of Finals Week.

What to expect from Monday’s episode…

The first test is to cook a decadent five-course meal at the majestic Plaisterers’ Hall in the City of London.

The 20 lucky diners on the receiving end of the finalist’s food are all lockdown food heroes. They have spent the pandemic cooking for frontline workers and those people most in need.

Each chef takes on a course, serving a dish of their own creation, with judge John Torode keeping a careful eye on the kitchen. Or lurking behind the contestants making them even more nervous!

And if that wasn’t enough the five then return to MasterChef HQ to cook a plate of food inspired by someone they admire. John and Gregg then make the difficult decision to send one cook home.

Who will crumble and who will rise to the challenge?

In Thursday’s penultimate episode, John and Gregg challenge the remaining four to create their own interpretation of a classic dish.

Creativity and flair are crucial as Gregg and John send one more contestant home after this round.

The three finalists then face surely the most daunting task of the whole competition, the infamous Chef’s Table.

A Roux family MasterChef double act

Hosted by the one and only Michel Roux Jr at his Le Gavroche restaurant in London, the chefs must raise their game once more as they prepare dishes for icons of the food industry.

The gastronomical guests include chef and MasterChef the Professionals judge Monica Galetti. Plus Michel’s own daughter Emily Roux, who is also a chef.

The pair are pictured below when Michel sweetly celebrated International Woman’s Day by saying how proud he was that Emily has followed in his foodie footsteps.

The last supper

In Friday’s tense final the chefs must simply do one thing – cook the best three dishes of their lives!

The trio have three hours and one last chance to blow the taste buds off Gregg and John before one talented cook is crowned MasterChef Champion 2021.

MasterChef airs Monday at 9pm, Thursday at 9pm and Friday at 8.30pm this week – see our TV Guide for full listings.