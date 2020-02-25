‘3 sauce Pete is my idol’ MasterChef fans go wild for contestant Pete!

TV’s biggest cooking competition is back…

MasterChef has returned for another round, with judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace welcoming 60 new contestants into the kitchen over the next few weeks.

Monday’s episode saw the first six contestants trying to impress the judges to make it through to the quarter final of the series.

The first round required them to cook a signature dish, something that they’d make to impress family and friends.

Karen and Dev were chosen to go straight through to the quarter final after John and Gregg loved their first dishes, leaving remaining contestants Becky, Teddy, Pete, and Amanda to cook again.

But it was Pete who seemed to catch the eye of viewers and judges, as he showcased his skills during the Three Ingredient Challenge round where they’d been given sea bream, fennel and a selection of tomatoes.

Pete soon became known for his sauces, with Gregg giving him the nickname “Three Sauce Pete” after presenting two dishes with an array of different condiments.

However, the combination of sauces seemed to work well in the Three Ingredient Challenge.

Pete chose to serve his sea bream with mashed potato, oven roasted fennel, salsa verde, tomato and chilli jam, and a fennel and mustard sauce to finish off the dish.

Gregg told Pete, “You, for the second time today have made some great sauces!”

John added, “Your fennel, white wine, butter sauce is really, really good. I really like it.”

It wasn’t just the judges who were pleased with ‘Three Sauce Pete’ though, as many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan was happy to see him go through, writing, “Good to see 3 sauce Pete in the quarter final #masterchef”

Another simply added, ““3 sauce” Pete is my idol #masterchef”

A third said, “I like Pete. I also think I’ve met Pete. Would love a dinner party with excellent shirts. #masterchef #MasterChefUK”

And a fourth added, “3 sauce Pete is my culinary hero #MasterChefUK”

Pete joined Teddy and Dev in the quarter finals after a tough first episode, with six more hopefuls due to compete in Wednesday’s episode.

On Wednesday Charlotte, Euan, Helen, Howard, Heidi and Shaheen will cook against each other, hoping to secure a MasterChef apron and the chance to compete in the quarter final.

We can’t wait to meet the next set of contestants and see which ones make it through!

MasterChef continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC1.