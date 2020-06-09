Matt Horne addresses rumours that another Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is coming

We want to know what happens next!

Gavin and Stacey actor Matt Horne has spoken out on the possibility of the famous sitcom having another Christmas special, following the success of last year’s festive episode.

The iconic romantic comedy series, based on the lives of Welsh girl Stacey, Essex boy Gavin and their hilariously unconventional families, made a return to our screens on Christmas Day last year, ten years after the finale of the third series.

With the one-off special leaving devoted fans of the show gobsmacked with THAT cliffhanger ending, Matt, who plays Gavin, has chatted about rumours of a follow up episode, in which viewers find out if Smithy accepts on-off lover Nessa’s out-of-the-blue marriage proposal.

“My personal view, is I don’t think that James and Ruth can possibly leave it where it is. Because, you know, we left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t think it would be right to leave it there,” he said.

Admitting that the coronavirus pandemic may have hindered the beginnings of a new episode for writers Ruth Jones and James Corden, Matt told Digital Spy, “It’s almost impossible really for James and Ruth to write any more at the moment considering the [lockdown] situation because they don’t like to write remotely.

“They always have to be in the same room, and that’s certainly not been possible for a long while now.”

This comes after Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin’s down-to-earth dad Mick, also confessed he can see another Gavin and Stacey instalment coming our way in the near future.

“After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more,” he told OK! magazine.

“I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it’s a question of when not if.”

Great news!