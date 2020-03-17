Matt Lucas to star in new show alongside Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas is set to star in a new show later this year.

The former Little Britain star, who just days ago was confirmed as the new host of the Great British Bake Off, will be in a new US series based on dancer Wayne Sleep’s reality show Big Ballet.

Matt will play dancer Wayne Sleep in the new comedy series The Big Leap, which will be filmed over in the US at the same as Bake Off is being filmed over here (dependant on travel restrictions).

The news comes after C4 recently confirmed that Matt will be replacing host Sandi Toksvig in the baking competition to present alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television,” said Matt.

“I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Executive producer Richard McKerrow also commented on the “exciting” change, saying, “It’s extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family, he’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent.

“Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands.”

It comes after the show revealed Sandi’s departure back in January, after three years on the show, as she joined back in 2017 alongside Noel Fielding.

‘All pud things come to an end,’ they wrote on Twitter.

‘The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as a presenter on the show.

‘We would like to thank her for all the wonderful memories and wish her the very best for the future. #GBBO’.