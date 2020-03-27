This unlikely EastEnders LEGEND is the inspiration behind a new rap track

The song celebrates Walford womanizer Max Branning...

EastEnders star Jake Wood has revealed that his character Max Branning has inspired a new rap track.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Jake told the story of how the EastEnders character inspired the record.

Jake was contacted by a lookalike musician, who wanted to write a song in his honour.

He said, “There’s a guy who has written a song called The Real Max Branning.

“He tweeted me a while ago to ask: ‘Are you all right if I do a song about you?’ His name is Sir Dossa and he DM’d me on Twitter ages ago.”

Jake added, “He said, ‘Hi Jake, random one but I’m working on a new tune called The Real Max Branning because people say I look like you.’

“‘It’s based on my likeness to your character. I’m using a couple of samples, just wanted to check you don’t mind?’”

Thankfully, Jake was more than happy to be featured on his track.

The song is now ready for people to listen to, if you’re keen to know what the end result is.

Jake confirmed, “A few days ago he sent me another DM saying the tune is done, it’s all uploaded to Spotify.”

Sir Dossa tweeted his thanks, writing, “The “Real Max Branning” is now out on all digital platforms..get your Britney’s round this one.

“And a big shout out to ⁦⁦@mrjakedwood for all the support, stay safe folks.”

The EastEnders star has even picked out his favourite line from the new song.

He revealed, “I think my favourite line in it is ‘putting gingers on the map’. It’s a bit of light relief.”

EastEnders now airs on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC1.