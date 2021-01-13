McDonald and Dodds season 2 – release date, cast, trailer and plots

McDonald and Dodds season 2 promises to be just as brilliant as the first

McDonald and Dodds season 2 will see Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return as the unlikely crime-fighting duo.

Following the huge success of the first, which is available to watch on BritBox, the pair are set for more adventures in 2021.

McDonald and Dodds season 2 release date

McDonald and Dodds will be back in 2021. However, ITV is yet to confirm an official release date for the new series.

What’s the plot in the new series?

What we know so far is that the new series will again be set in picturesque Bath. Ambitious McDonald (Tala Gouveia) now has more faith in her quietly brilliant partner Dodds (Jason Watkins) after they cracked two cases in the previous series. In good news for fans, the pair will this time feature in three feature length episodes instead of two. There’s no details yet on what murder mysteries they will be solving.

The new episodes are being filmed in the West Country.

ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “We’re delighted with the audience reaction to the first series of McDonald and Dodds. The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch. They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership which is testimony to Robert’s script and Tala and Jason for bringing McDonald & Dodds to life.”

What’s the cast of McDonald and Dodds season 2?

All we know is that Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return in the leading roles. We’re hoping for some more top name guest stars like the first series. That featured the likes of Hugh Dennis, Robert Lindsay and Joanna Scanlon.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet, watch this space!

McDonald and Dodds season 2 will begin on ITV in 2021 (see our TV Guide for full listings).