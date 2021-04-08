McDonald & Dodds to return to ITV for a third series

McDonald & Dodds will be cracking more cases

ITV has revealed that hit detective drama McDonald & Dodds will be back for a third series.

Tala Gouveia will return as DCI McDonald alongside Jason Watkins as her quirky but brilliant partner, DS Dodds.

With the most recent series, McDonald & Dodds Season 2, attracting over six million viewers, it’s not surprising that ITV has ordered more episodes.

Fans enjoy the warm-hearted relationship between the two cops. While Dodds tends to drive McDonald up the wall sometimes with his strange behaviour, she realises that he is an exceptional cop.

Jason Watkins commented about the new run: “I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds. Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership which the audience seem to have affection for.

“It’s gratifying that we’ve been able to bring a little sunshine in these difficult times. I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald. I’m bracing myself for more chips in butter!”

Tala Gouveia added: “I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next! It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!”

Creator Robert Murphy (Vera, Shetland, DCI Banks) added: “It’s a real privilege to for me to return to Bath to re-engage with the world of McDonald & Dodds and our other regular characters. I’m delighted to be cooking up more mystery puzzles as well as exploring the deepening and fun relationship between our two leads.”

It’s not yet been revealed who will guest star in the new series. Martin Kemp and Rob Brydon have been among the guest actors previously.

Anyone who has missed the first two series of McDonald & Dodds can catch up with episodes on BritBox.