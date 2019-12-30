Meghan Trainor on joining The Voice UK: ‘I’m VERY competitive!’

All-action American singer Meghan Trainor on why Sir Tom Jones and co should be quaking in their swivel chairs as The Voice UK returns...

As The Voice UK returns, there’s a new face occupying one of those big red chairs as Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor joins the coaching line-up alongside Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2014 with her super-catchy hit All About That Bass, US star Meghan has notched up eight multi-platinum singles, two platinum albums and sold out three world tours. And she’s only just turned 26 years old.

We are at the blind auditions, as a fun-loving Meghan bursts into an impromptu rendition of the song that made her famous.

And, as the try-outs get underway, it seems Meghan Trainor is a force to be reckoned with…

How have you found the blind auditions?

Meghan Trainor: “As I’m the new girl in town, I’m the youngest and I haven’t accomplished as much as everyone else here, my biggest fear was that none of the singers would pick me. Then, for one blind audition, all four of us coaches turned our chairs and pitched for the singer… and I won! I still have insecurities about who I am and what I’ve achieved, so that was a nice confidence boost.”

The auditionees will be full of nerves – can you relate to how they’re feeling?

MT: “Before I got a record deal, my publisher actually wanted me to audition for The Voice US – but the thought of singing on TV for some of my favourite artists and having them turn or not turn was the scariest thing ever! So I really respect these singers. I’m so impressed by their bravery and, if I hear nerves, I try to listen past that because I could NEVER have done it!”

Can you believe you’re now a coach?

MT: “Being a coach on this show is a real ‘bucket list’ moment for me. When I’ve performed on The Voice UK or US I’d look at the coaches and think: ‘One day that’s gonna be me.’ So the fact I’m finally in a chair is like a crazy dream come true.”

Have you asked former coach Jennifer Hudson for any tips?

MT: “It’s crazy you should ask that, as I literally messaged her just now! I do a lot of shows with Jennifer. I’m her number one fan, so it’s definitely intimidating and nerve-wracking joining the show now because I know it’s going to be hard to fill her shoes. I messaged her saying: ‘Everyone loves you. We talk about you every five minutes. We miss you. I miss you. And I hope I make you proud. Oh, and any advice you have, please let me know!’”

As the newbie on the panel, how much do you want to win?

MT: “Oh, I’m very, VERY competitive. I grew up with two brothers, so everything was a competition, even down to who got a new mobile phone first. So my whole life I’ve been very competitive and, with the singers I have on my team, I think I’m already winning…”

The Voice UK returns on Saturday January 4 at 8.30pm on ITV.