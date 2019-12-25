‘Sat crying now’ Viewers in tears over emotional family reunion on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Viewers were left in tears over an emotional family reunion show on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

Christmas is a great time for brilliant TV, and we’ve been treated to quite a few good shows this festive season already.

But if you were in the mood to cry your eyes out, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show provided the perfect excuse to reach for the tissues.

The comedian pulled out all the stops with plenty of celebrity guests, but it was a heartwarming family reunion that got people at home in tears.

After eight years apart, a grandmother was surprised on the show by her son and grandchildren who had moved to New Zealand – and viewers couldn’t stop the waterworks.

Taking to social media, one said, ‘#MichaelMcIntyresBigShow sat crying now after watching the suprise for the lady in the audience!!!! Such a very special xmas surprise for that mother’.

Another wrote, ‘Well after eight years of not seeing her son due to him emigrating to NZ or seeing her grandchildren what a beautiful Christmas surprise that was for her bringing them all back to be with her,happy tears watching. #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow’.

A third added, ‘I hate @McInTweet for making me cry on Xmas day, watching that grandmother meet her grandchildren for the first time and see her son when it’s been 8 years. Wow 😭 #MichaelMcIntyresBigShow 🎅🏽’

The surprise was part of a new feature the comedian added to the show, in which he delivers big news to members of the public.

The BBC said at the launch, “We have a new feature this series called Big Show’s Big News. This is where members of the public entrust me to deliver big news they are waiting for in their lives, it could be anything from exam results to revealing the gender of a baby, planning permission, job application etc. The person has no idea what the news might be and for some it’s quite a tense moment.

“Another new feature is a very silly game called See It Win It where members of the audience who wear glasses have to identify prizes on the stage without their glasses on.”