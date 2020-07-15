Michael McIntyre will host new BBC1 show The Wheel

The comedian is at the helm of a new Saturday night entertainment series....

Michael McIntyre is set to host brand new entertainment series The Wheel.

Airing on BBC1, the prime-time series aims to bring more laughter to your Saturday nights.

It sees contestants competing to win money, with outcomes determined by the titular wheel.

Producers say that each episode has a mixture of great contestants, celebrity guests and laugh-out-loud moments.

Host Michael McIntyre said, “I am thrilled to be hosting a show that does reinvent the wheel! Contestants will be competing to win big money, celebrity experts will have their knowledge put the test, and I will desperately be trying to avoid too many puns. I simply can’t wait to get behind the wheel, I’m dizzy with excitement!”

The Wheel is made up of ten hour long episodes, each of which was created by Hungry McBear Media.

Dan Baldwin of Hungry McBear Media adds, “We are delighted to be teaming up with Michael and the BBC on The Wheel. Think of the most exciting funfair ride, put the world’s best comedian at the centre of it and throw in a collection of brilliant celebrity experts… welcome to The Wheel. Truly amazing fun, laughter and tension for the whole family.”

An exact air date has not yet been released, so we’ll have to stay tuned to find out more.

Meanwhile, iconic gameshow The Cube is coming back for a new series.

Phillip Schofield is returning as presenter for the ITV gameshow, which has announced a huge new jackpot.

Speaking about his return, he teased, “I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

So there’ll be plenty of gameshows to look forward to in the future.