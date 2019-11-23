Michael McIntyre: ‘I woke up with the whole of Westlife!’

The new series of Michael McIntyre's Big Show kicks off on Saturday night at 8.10pm...

Michael McIntyre has revealed that his highlight of the new series of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show was waking up with the whole of Westlife!

This Saturday, cheeky chappie Michael is back with a fifth run of his BBC1 hit, and over the six new episodes, fans can expect the usual mix of celebrity guests, stand-up comedy and pranks including the infamous Send to All. But this time the action has moved from Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, to the iconic London Palladium.

Here, Michael McIntyre, 43, tells us how some exciting new segments will make this series of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show its best yet…

Are you excited for viewers to see what’s in store in the new series?

Michael McIntyre: “I couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC has once again asked me to steal celebrities’ mobile phones and break into people’s houses in the middle of the night! Audience favourites such as Unexpected Star of the Show, Midnight Gameshow and Send to All are back. We also have new features See It Win It and Big Show’s Big News. The biggest surprise of the series is for a lady on a cruise holiday in Portugal. I won’t spoil that – you’ll have to watch it!”

In this week’s episode, former One Direction star Liam Payne performs his new song Stack It Up, while adventurer Bear Grylls hands over his phone for Send to All. What other stars are lined up?

MM: “Emma Bunton, Harry Redknapp, Sharon Osbourne and Ian Wright. They’re all great characters and really up for a laugh. There’s a big surprise when I go through a shopping app on Emma Bunton’s phone. Previous orders include very naughty underwear and pyjamas…”

Does Big Show’s growing popularity make it harder to surprise people in the Unexpected Stars segment?

MM: “We’ve built some amazing things to trick our Unexpected Stars into thinking they’re somewhere else. We’re turning the theatre into an escape room, a spa and a go-karting track! All the people are incredibly shocked yet give performances that bring the house down.”

What can you tell us about the new segments?

MM: “See It Win It is a very silly new game where audience members who wear glasses identify prizes on the stage without their glasses on! Our other new feature is Big Show’s Big News where members of the public entrust me to deliver big news in their lives. It can be anything from exam results to the gender reveal of a baby.”

Will there be any karaoke surprises?

MM: “Previously we’ve secretly filmed karaoke singers singing along to Take That and Kylie Minogue, then surprised them with the footage while the real Gary Barlow and Kylie are there. This year, we have ABBA-aoke with legendary Björn Ulvaeus and Robbie-aoke with Robbie Williams!”

Can you reveal your favourite moments from this year’s Midnight Gameshow?

MM: “I wake up with the whole of Westlife! One at a time, that is, not all at once!”