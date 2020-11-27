The stand-up comedian will have us all in a spin with his new gameshow...

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel is heading to BBC1 soon. Michael himself came up with the idea for the Saturday night game show, where contestants spin a wheel of celebrities to assist them in answering big-money questions.

Here’s everything we know about the series.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel start date: when does it begin on BBC1?

BBC1 has confirmed that Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel will start on Saturday 28 November at 8.30pm. The series consists of 10 episodes.

How does the show work?

Three members of the public will feature as contestants on each episode, but whether they get to play or not is all down to chance. “There are three contestants on the contestant wheel, under the main wheel,” says Michael. “The contestant wheel is spun, and whoever lands in the middle of the main wheel is selected and they rise up. The idea is for them to stay on the wheel and keep answering questions until the end, where they can win big money. If they get a question wrong, they slip back onto the contestant wheel, and it’s spun again.”

In each episode, the Wheel will be loaded with celebrities who are all experts in a particular genre of questions. All of the celebrity experts answer every question during the game, and their scores are secretly tallied until being revealed at the end – when the winning contestant has a decision to make.

“The amount of money collected in the prize pot – let’s say it’s £30,000 – represents the middle-performing expert,” explains Michael. “You can pick an expert to assist you to answer one final question at the end of the game, but you can only pick one of three – the best-performing expert, the middle-performing expert, or the bottom-performing expert. So if you pick the middle-performing expert, it’s worth £30,000, but if you pick the best-performing expert the money is halved to £15,000, because it’s conceivably easier to get the money. But if you pick the bottom-performing expert, we double it to £60,000!”

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel celebrities: who are the star experts taking part?

Each episode will feature seven celebrities aboard the Wheel – and they’re an eclectic bunch. “We’ve had Carol Vorderman on numbers and Professor Green on rap music,” says Michael. “We’ve had Chris Kamara on football, Gemma Collins on Essex, Cherish Finden on desserts, Gyles Brandreth on literature, and Stephen Mangan on movies.”

Other stars confirmed to appear on the show include Phil Tufnell, Pat Sharp, Mel B, Dermot O’Leary, and Richard Madeley.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel trailer: what does it reveal?

The official trailer for the series shows just how huge the Wheel is, and reveals some more of the celebrities taking part in the show including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Joe Sugg, and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

What else do we know?