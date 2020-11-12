Michael Palin to make Christmas special about his travelling adventures

Michael Palin will be back this Christmas looking at his epic series Himalaya

Michael Palin will return to our screens this Christmas for a festive special of his Travels Of A Lifetime series.

The documentary will be one of the highlight’s of BBC2’s Christmas TV line-up and will see him look back at his iconic travel series Himalaya.

The 90-minute special will see the Monty Python legend revisit the amazing adventure he embarked on in 2004, aged 60.

Michael Palin says: “For me, the word Himalaya evoked the spectacular, the beautiful and the downright dangerous. It’s a name everyone had heard of, but most people, myself included, didn’t really know. Since I was a boy reading about the adventures of Hillary and Tensing, the Himalaya had been one of those epic destinations that seemed more mythical than real.

“I wanted to find out about the people who lived in and around the roof of the world. To see how the mountains affected their lives, and shaped their cultures and beliefs. To discover the realities of life in lesser-known lands like Bhutan and Nepal.

“And to immerse myself in one of the most awe-inspiring landscapes on Earth. In the end, the journey exceeded all my expectations. I’m greatly looking forward to revisiting it.”

MORE: Check out our Christmas TV guide to all the best festive shows coming soon

Michael’s recent Travels Of A Lifetime series drew nearly three million fans as the star opened up his diaries about his many epic exploits.

He started the series by looking back at perhaps his most famous adventure, Around The World in 80 Days.

Michael then moved on to recall his memories of making Pole To Pole; Full Circle and Sahara.

Latest stories



First pictures for Worzel Gummidge Christmas special released

Iain Scollay, Executive Producer, says: “It’s thrilling to see how Michael Palin: Travels Of A Lifetime resonated so well with its audience, and to see viewers return week after week to accompany Michael on his journeys.

“We thought it was only right to take one more trip down memory lane, with an adventure that was possibly one of the biggest challenges he faced throughout his career.”

It’s not yet been revealed exactly when the Michael Palin Christmas special will be shown on BBC2 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).