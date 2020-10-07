Father Brown actor Mark Williams among the guest stars for the next run of Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders has started filming a remarkable 22nd series of the ITV hit, starring Neil Dudgeon.

Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for his 10th year in the role, with Nick Hendrix back as DS Jamie Winter.

Also coming back to help solve murders in Britain’s most dangerous place is Annette Badland as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins. Fiona Dolman returns as Sarah Barnaby and canine fans will be pleased to hear that Paddy the dog, Barnaby’s faithful companion, is back.

Neil Dudgeon says: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much

hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices! It’s bound to be a bit

strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe

and shoot another great series.”

In a nice twist in the TV detecting world, Father Brown actor Mark Williams will guest star in the first film. Other guest names announced for the first film include Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington and Van Der Valk’s Maimie McCoy.

In typical Midsomer Murders style the plots sound quite eccentric for the 22nd series. We’re promised murders involving “a twisted scarecrow festival” and one revolving around “a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short”.

Executive producer Michele Buck says “We are very pleased ITV has asked us to produce

more Midsomer Murders. We will have our signature mix of tantalising mysteries,

wonderful guest stars and stunning locations while also maintaining a safe working

environment for all our cast and crew in these current challenging circumstances.”

The six part new series is expected on air in 2021 (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).