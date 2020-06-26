Midsomer Murders star opens up about his future on the show

Neil still loves making it!

Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon has opened up about his future on the show.

The actor, who has played DCI John Barnaby on the mystery show ever since 2010 when John Nettles left the show, has spoken about whether he will be sticking around on the show for a while or not.

And it sounds like fans can rest easy for now, as it seems like he’s not ready to leave just yet.

“I’ve been doing Midsomer Murders for… it’ll be ten years this year,” he told Radio Times.

“I started in 2010. I started wanting to do it because I’ve always loved Midsomer Murders, and I’ve gone on doing it because – I suppose I still love Midsomer Murders, really.”

Revealing his plans for the future, he continued, “I’ve got no intention of stopping doing it. I don’t know what else I’d do. I’m in a very fortunate position.

“I think it’s such a great show that, one always assumes – when you’re an actor you always think, whatever job I’m doing, it’s going to end next week and that’ll be it, I won’t work again.

“But no, I think that as long as ITV wants to make it and people want to keep commissioning it, as long as people want to keep watching it, it’s a great show to do.”

Let’s hope Neil stays around for a while!