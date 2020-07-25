Mikey North – things you didn’t know about the Coronation Street star

From learning to drive on national television to releasing singles, there is plenty more to Mikey North who plays cobbles killer Gary Windass...

Mikey North has become a household name thanks to his role as Coronation Street‘s Gary Windass, who he has been playing since 2008.

Soap fans have watched Gary go from loveable builder to cobbles killer over recent years, and it seems things are only going to get more dramatic for the character.

But apart from bumping off loan sharks on screen, what else is there to know about actor Mikey North?

Most fans of the actor will know that:

He won a British Theatre Guide award for his role in West End show ‘Bottle Universe’.

He’s been on All Star Mr and Mrs with wife Rachael.

He is a proud dad of two.

Mikey North: little known facts about the actor…

1. Mikey North kept his first child’s birth a secret

Mikey and his wife Rachael have got two children, Archie and Eliza – but back in 2016 the couple managed to keep Archie’s arrival under wraps for three months. After Archie’s dramatic entrance into the world lead to Rachael losing a lot of blood during delivery, the couple decided to keep his birth to themselves while they adjusted to being a family of three.

2. Mikey North faced his biggest phobia on national television

Mikey learned to drive at the age of 31, but he didn’t do it by halves. He faced his fears on TV show All Star Driving School and admitted that taking his driving test on TV was scarier than filming live episodes of Coronation Street! At the time he told us: “I was absolutely terrified, I had some time off after taking Pat Phelan down on Coronation Street, so I went off to learn to drive. Although the latter was much harder, I can tell you!”

3. Coronation Street isn’t the first TV role Mikey had

Before playing cobbles killer Gary Windass, Mikey had roles in TV shows like The Bill, Doctors and Britannia High. Before joining Coronation Street, Mikey’s biggest role was in Waterloo Road where he played a character called Helmsley.

4. He only planned to stay on Coronation Street for three years

While Mikey might have been on our screens as Gary Windass for more than a decade, he has admitted that when he originally joined the soap he could only see himself staying for three years. He told The Mirror: “As long as you are getting storylines, why would you want to go anywhere else? I’m involved in the biggest storylines and I love who I am working with.”

5. He has released a single

Back in 2010 Mikey released a single to raise money for ABF The Soldiers Charity… but he didn’t sing on the record alone… a whole host of celebrities joined in, including Darren Day. Former Coronation Street and Waterloo Road actress Poppy Jhakra, former Holby City star Ian Aspinall, and series five X Factor finalist, Rachel Hylton also joined Mikey in singing Queen hit ‘No One But You (Only The Good Die Young).

6. You might see him on Strictly Come Dancing

While Mikey has admitted in the past that the one reality TV show the he might consider appearing on is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, you won’t be seeing him on Dancing On Ice any time soon because he’s confessed that’s his idea of hell. But it seems that we might see him on Strictly Come Dancing one day if his wife, Rachael, has anything to do with it. As a trained dancer herself, Rachael is keen for Mikey to show off his fancy footwork.

7. He doesn’t like social media

While lots of actors connect with their fans via Twitter or Instagram, Mikey has admitted that he’s not really a fan. But he still loves getting feedback from viewers. He told us: “I don’t go on social media because I can’t cope with it, but fans on the street have been great. I thought I’d get a lot of grief (when Gary turned bad) but the reaction to the Rick storyline has been really positive.”

Mikey North’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor…

How old is he?

Mikey North’s age is 33. He was born on 27 September 1986.

Is he in a relationship?

Mikey North married his wide, Rachael Isherwood in 2016.

Does he have kids?

Mikey and Rachael have go two children together called Archie and Eliza.

Where was he born?

Mikey North was born in Cayton, North Yorkshire.

How tall is he?

Mikey North is 1.71 metres tall.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main pic: Getty