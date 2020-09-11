Millionaire contestant blows a grand on ‘easy’ This Morning question

Poor Laura was 90 per cent sure she knew the right answer in last night's Millioniare

Millionaire contestant Laura Gallagher blew a grand on last night’s episode after getting a question about This Morning wrong. Meanwhile, ‘tonight’ someone is thought to win the £1million jackpot.

The Northern Irish psychology student appeared to be in little trouble when she reached the £4,000 question with all her lifelines intact. She also refused the chance to set her safety net at £4,000.

Host Jeremy Clarkson then asked her the following question:

Which of these ITV daytime shows was first broadcast in 1988?

A: Dickinson’s Real Deal B: GMTV C: Loose Women D: This Morning

Laura immediately ruled out Loose Women and This Morning as the correct answer. “I’m 90 per cent sure it’s B [GMTV]… Laura then took a 50/50 lifeline and she was left with GMTV and This Morning.

She then went “easy” and went with GMTV! “It’s the wrong answer,” Jeremy had to tell her.

Yep, This Morning was in the fact the right answer, going out for the first time in 1988. This Morning was famously presented originally by husband and wife team, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan. It’s now of course fronted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. GMTV didn’t actually start until much later in 1993. Laura did at least win £1,000, so it wasn’t all bad.

Meanwhile, the wait goes on for someone to win the Millionaire grand prize of £1million. ITV has already teased that a contestant will walk away with a million sometime during the current series.

It’s the first time Jeremy Clarkson has got to dish out the show’s top prize. Previously speaking about it, he said: “Well, I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted that we’ve found someone who seems to know just about everything.”

He added: “I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year-history.”

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continues on ITV (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).