Millionaire this evening at 8.30pm on ITV will make history, it's reported

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will “tonight” see its first jackpot winner in 14 years – and host Jeremy Clarkson’s first big winner!

The Sun claims that this evening will be the first time in more than a decade that someone will land the £1million top prize. It’s not been revealed yet who the myserty contestant is or what the million pound question is.

They will become just the sixth person in the show’s UK history to win £1million. In a clip released by ITV, gold confetti can be seen flying about, as Jeremy Clarkson leaps out of his presenting chair and declares, “You’ve just won a million pounds – unbelievable, you’ve done it!”

Previously speaking about it, he said: “Well, I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted that we’ve found someone who seems to know just about everything.”

He added: “I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best show has ever had in its 22-year-history.”

The mystery contestant is the show’s first big winner in 14 years and becomes the sixth person to win the jackpot. The first winner was Judith Keppel, who won it in 2000 back when Chris Tarrant presented the show.

Major Charles Ingram also “won” the show, but was later disqualified for cheating. His story was recently turned into the ITV drama Quiz, with Matthew Macfadyden playing Ingram.

Here’s the full list of the Millionaire million pound winners:

Judith Keppel (2000)

David Edwards (2001)

Robert Brydges (2001)

Pat Gibson (2004)

Ingram Wilcox (2006)

????? (2021)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continues this evening on ITV (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).