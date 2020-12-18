Miranda Hart’s brand-new festive show promises virtual Christmas chaos

Miranda’s Games with Showbiz Names is a new type of show that will feature some of your favourite celebrities behaving in a way you’ve never seen them before!

The special is just one of the Beeb’s Christmas Eve shows. Other confirmed programmes include the Would I Lie to You? 2020 Christmas special, the return of Worzel Gummidge, and the first of three special celebrity editions of Danny Dyer’s game show, The Wall. Check out our Christmas TV section for all the latest festive news!

When will Miranda’s Games with Showbiz Names air?

Miranda’s Games with Showbiz Names will air on BBC1 on Christmas Eve at 9:45pm.

What is Miranda’s Games with Showbiz Names?

It is a new gameshow that will see Miranda Hart leading a group of celebrity players through a variety of outrageous challenges.

Three celebrity couples will be joining Miranda Hart from the comfort of their own homes for Hart’s virtual night of competitive Christmas chaos.

Who will appear?

There are three celebrity couples that will be joining Miranda Hart. The celebrities are current Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas and her partner Danny Taylor, former premiership footballer turned football pundit Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie, as well as superstar singer Robbie Williams who will be joined by his drummer Karl Brazil.

The BBC have also promised another mystery guest will be joining in on the mayhem at some point during the evening.

What games will they be playing?

Sadly, Miranda has kept her cards close to her chest, but Miranda has commented that her favourite challenge “involves ridiculous dancing and makes me laugh every time”.

Hart continued that viewers “can expect lovely, friendly famous faces making complete idiots of themselves for their enjoyment”, so whatever games there are will certainly bring some festive cheer to viewers!

