Nell Rebecchi's vanishing act has left Kyle Canning seriously rattled...

Today’s Neighbours seems Kyle Canning still struggling to come to terms with Nell Rebecchi’s disappearance earlier in the week, putting his future with the Buddy Club at risk.

After Nell vanishes while in his care, Kyle has been beating himself up about the fact she could have been seriously hurt, and no amount of reassurance from Toadie Rebecchi is putting Kyle’s mind at rest.

Adamant that he’s not cut out for running the Buddy Club that Toadie and Terese are launching as part of the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation, Kyle is on a downer today, convinced he is set to fail at everything he puts his hand to.

Toadie is adamant that he is the right man for the job, despite Terese’s hesitations, and tells Kyle he is giving him one last chance on a trial run for the club.

Kyle is reluctant to accept the olive branch and takes some convincing, but eventually he agrees to run a woodwork workshop for some kids.

At first Kyle is put out when Terese turns up to keep an eye on things, making him feel like he is being watched, but soon things are up and running.

However, when a troublesome kid keeps acting up, Kyle struggles to keep control of the group of children and soon Terese is stepping in and undermining him.

But eventually Kyle is proving that he is brilliant with kids when he bonds with the troublemaking boy over their difficult pasts.

When the schoolboy admits he is having trouble with his dad at home, Kyle can relate, having had a rocky relationship with Gary while growing up, and soon he is bonding with the boy and offering him great advice.

Terese is impressed and tells Kyle that she hopes this means he will be staying on as leader of the Buddy Club… but will Kyle put his self doubt behind him and make a fresh start with a new role at the foundation?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5