Next week's Emmerdale returns to the pre-lockdown storylines...

Emmerdale fans have been treated to special lockdown episodes for the last three weeks after the ITV studios were closed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But next week will see the soap return to normal, with the storylines that were last aired at the beginning of June are finally picked up again.

One of the biggest storylines that left Emmerdale fan guessing over the unavoidable break was Andrea Tate’s disappearance – but next week sees everyone’s questions answered.

At the end of May fans watched Andrea and her friend Leyla Harding get the ultimate revenge on cheating Jamie Tate by revealing the truth about his affair with Belle Dingle in the middle of a pub quiz.

While Andrea pretended she was shocked by the news her husband had been cheating with his colleague from the vets, Jamie blamed Belle for the shock revelation.

Andrea vanishes

But Jamie’s week went from bad to worse when he then discovered not only had Andrea fled the village, but she had also taken their daughter, Millie, with them.

However, things seemed to take a sinister turn when it was revealed Andrea didn’t take her car, purse or phone with her.

As the plot thickened and the police got involved, it seemed that Jamie was the one who might get the finger of suspicion pointed at him the longer Andrea was missing for.

However, at the end of the episodes before the break, Andrea was seen hiding in a hotel with Millie, but the question on everyone’s mind is who was helping her pay for the stay if she didn’t have any money?

Is Andrea Tate leaving Emmerdale?

Next week sees police track Andrea down at her hotel hideaway, and she assures them she is safe and well.

But while Jamie is relieved that his wife and daughter are okay, he is left frustrated when the police refuse to reveal their location.

Leyla soon gets a call from her friend, and she manages to persuade her to come back to the village…

But just as Andrea returns, she sees Jamie and Belle together, declaring their undying love for one another.

Realising she has lost Jamie for good, Andrea escapes once again without anyone even realising she was back.

However, this time she leaves Millie behind, and Jamie is stunned to return home and find his daughter in the kitchen.

With Andrea still nowhere to be seen, it seems she might have actually left for good this time.

Or is this all part of her game plan to win Jamie back?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.